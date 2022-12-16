Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded November 7, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 7, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED  MCCANTS, NAEEMAH IMAN 848 GENESEE PARK BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - ANDINO LOGISTICS 1108 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - CRUZ, JOSE A 1108 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - CAB CHASE AYE BAG RECORDS 610 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - MARSHALL, ...

