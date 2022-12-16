Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded November 4,7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded November 4, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT LI, YINGJIN 143-37 38TH AVENUE 2C, FLUSHING NY 11354 Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 LIOI, JAMES A 22 HAMMOND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $185.00 LOMAX, LAWRENCE 164 VILLA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT Amount: $900.00 MACALUSO, MICHAEL 1062 LARKSTON DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: WEBSTER ...

