Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded November 7, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded November 7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November  7, 2022 LIEN RELEASE CORNHILL COMMONS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION Favor: JARRETT, KIMBERLY M MECHANICS LIEN AIR-TECH COMMERCIAL LLC Favor: YURUK, ERGUN Amount: $10,550.00 376 JEFFSON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623

