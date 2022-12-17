Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded December 5, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 5, 2022       68 NOT PROVIDED BOURNE, MARGARET D & MARGARET D BOURNE MANAGEMENT TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 15 2004 Property Address: 133 PICKWICK DRIVE, , NY 14618, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $397,000.00 BURDETT, BENJAMIN D Property Address: 974 W BLOOMFIELD RD, HONEOYE FALLS, NY 14472, MENDON NY Lender: ...

