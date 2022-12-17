Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded November 7, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 7, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BUDD, BRIANNA PAIGE Appoints: BUDD, SHARON HIGGINS, AMBER C Appoints: BIANCHI, TONIMARIE JACKSON, THOMAS L Appoints: JACKSON, DIANE CALCAGNO KHARKA, ASHISH Appoints: THAPA, DHAN B RIVERA, AMARILIS BAEZ Appoints: PEREZ, GILBERT R SUMMERS, ELEANOR M Appoints: SUMMERS, DREW D WU, SHWUYUAN Appoints: CHIANG, ALISON

