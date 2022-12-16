Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits

New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits

By: The Associated Press MAYSOON KHAN December 16, 2022 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as "puppy mills." The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and takes effect in 2024, lets pet shops ...

