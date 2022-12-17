Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded December 6, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded December 6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 6, 2022        60 14420 MILLSPAUGH, DARRELL L to MILLSPAUGH, BEVERLY Property Address: REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12754 Page: 0470 Tax Account: 098.02-1-30 Full Sale Price: $1.00 MONTRALLO, BARBARA E to EGAN, JOHN W et al Property Address: 3126 SWEDEN WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12754 Page: 0454 Tax Account: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo