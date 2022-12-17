Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded December 7, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded December 7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 7, 2022        59 NOT PROVIDED CITY ROOTS COMMUNITY LAND TRUST INC to MARTINEZ, ANA H Property Address: 24 CADY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12755 Page: 0271 Tax Account: 121.53-1-78 Full Sale Price: $55,000.00 14420 HEINLEIN, SANDRA R et al to AGNE, BECKY ANN Property Address: 54 QUARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo