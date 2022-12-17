Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded December 8, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded December 8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 8, 2022        54 14445 ALDRIDGE, CONNIE to CRILLY, CONNOR J Property Address: 802 SOUTH WASHINGTON STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12756 Page: 0164 Tax Account: 151.27-3-1 Full Sale Price: $145,000.00 SMITH, KAREN to EASTROC PROPERTY LLC Property Address: 521 WEST FILBERT STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12756 Page: 0122 Tax ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo