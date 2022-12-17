Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded November 10,14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 10, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT ANGELS WITH SPEED 1601 PENFIELD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14625 JAMES, SHAKIMA 262 PENBROOKE DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526 - - WOOD DOCTOR 9626 MARTIN ROAD, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 - - GIEHL, DEBRA KAY 9626 MARTIN ROAD, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED 4SETT4U 9 MATLYN ...

