Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded November 15,16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 15, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT NAIL CARE 2 HOANG, PETER & HOANG, PETER T 5161 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 & 171 PEBBLEVIEW DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BREONNAS BUSY BEES DAYCARE 55 LORENZO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - GREEN, BREONNA MARIE 55 LORENZO STREET, ROCHESTER ...

