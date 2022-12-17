Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded November 9, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 9, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE GEIGER PROPERTY MAINTENANCE 330 NORTH GREECE ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 - - GEIGER, ADAM C & GEIGER, FREDERICK G 146 WHISTLERS COVE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - & 2886 LATTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED ASTILBE LOVIN 1965 WATSON-HULBURT ROAD, ...

