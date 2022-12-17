Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded November 14,15, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded November 14,15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded November 14, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT SCARBOROUGH, MATTHEW J 6183 STOKELY CREEK, ONTARIO NY 14519 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $726.00 SEYMORE, WILLIAM J 112 GRAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $388.00 SHELTON, DOCKEEM T 104 AVENUE E UP, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $926.00 SIERRA-LEIVA, ANTONY 154 AVENUE, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo