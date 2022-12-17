Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded November 7-9, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded November 7, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT CRUZ, JUAN L 135 MCNAUGHTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: RIGA TOWN COURT Amount: $186.00 DAVIS, JOHN D 154 ELLISON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: RIGA TOWN COURT Amount: $150.00 DAVIS, NASHAW P 255 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: RIGA TOWN COURT Amount: $385.00 DAVIS, NASHAW P 255 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: RIGA ...

