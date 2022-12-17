Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded November 9-11,13,14 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded November 9, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT HESS, LORRAINE M 1455 HIDDEN POND LANE, WALWORTH NY 14568 Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT Amount: $140.00 HICKEY, LEO T 115 W COMMERCIAL STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT Amount: $105.00 HOLLIS, VICTORIA R 943 N WINTER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT Amount: ...

