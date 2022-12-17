Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded November 9, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded November 9, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded November 9, 2022 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT RILEY, SHANTA Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Amount: RIVERA, KATERINA M et ano Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: ROBLES, EDWIN J Favor: PROFESSIONAL DRIVER INSTITUTE INC Attorney: SMITH CARROAD LEVY & WAN PC Amount: ROTHFUSS, JAMES E Favor: FIA CARD SERVICES NA Attorney: GOLDMAN & WARSHAW PC Amount: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo