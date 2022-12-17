Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded November 10, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded November 10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November  10, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ADVANCED ENVIRONMENTAL & RESTORATION SERVICES INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,888.55 BENHAM, ANDREA N Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,132.08 BROWN, DAMARA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $44,089.13 CASTRO 1 CONTRACTING CORP Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,336.57 FINGLAND, MELISSA S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $30,615.46 GEHAN, HEATHER Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $184,907.04 H&T COMMERCIAL & HOME SOLUTIONS LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,392.61 IBBETSON, MICAH J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,534.50 JOHNSON, TIFFENY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: ...

