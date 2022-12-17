Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded November 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November  15, 2022 LIEN RELEASE BAJRANBEE INC Favor: USA/IRS 395 NUELL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 SAMORANSKI, STEPHEN Favor: RIVERTON COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION INC 47 FIELDSTONE LANE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 THEIS, SCOTT Favor: RIVERTON COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION INC 110 SPARROW DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

