Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded November 9, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November  9, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ERICKSEN, KRISTIAN J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $174,291.22 GREENS REMODELING LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $57,287.75 RITTER, JASON Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $70,751.87 LIEN RELEASE CAMPOLI, FRANCES Favor: USA/IRS 90 BARNEY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 CAMPOLI, FRANCES A Favor: USA/IRS 90 BARNEY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 MECHANICS LIEN DAVILA, ALEXANDER Favor: SPALLINA MATERIALS INC Amount: $4,797.36 1304 SURREY GARDEN WAY, WEBSTER NY 14580 GERKE, STEVEN Favor: ...

