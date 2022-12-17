Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded December 6, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded December 6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 6, 2022       59 NOT PROVIDED CAHILL, SHANNON LYNN & GERBASI, DENNIS GREGORY Property Address: 14580, WEBSTER NY Lender: KINECTA FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $210,000.00 CALASCIBETTA, ANTONIO & CALASCIBETTA, CARMELO Property Address: 1363 HIGHLAND AVENUE, , NY 14620, ROCHESTER NY Lender: WEBSTER CAPITAL LLC Amount: $420,000.00 PITTMAN, BARBARA & PITTMAN, COLLIN Property Address: 827 BALLANTYNE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo