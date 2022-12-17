Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded December 7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 7, 2022       113 NOT PROVIDED 232 VENTURES LLC Property Address: 145 BERKELEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: SAVANNAH BANK NA Amount: $277,000.00 NIKOPOLIDIS, ANTONIOS Property Address: Lender: ARVANITIS, ANDREAS G Amount: $64,000.00 OUR 5 GROUP LLC Property Address: 1485 MONROE AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $245,000.00 14420 AGNE, BECKY ANN Property Address: 54 QUARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY ...

