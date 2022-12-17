Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded December 8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 8, 2022       96 NOT PROVIDED 1000 LEE ROAD LLC & 1000 LEE ROAD LLC Property Address: 815 WHITNEY ROAD W, NY Lender: TRANSAMERICA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Amount: $18,862,612.41 WOOD, ANN & WOOD, MICHAEL R Property Address: 351 SAN GABRIEL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $250,000.00 14420 SALVATI, ADAM ...

