Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded November 10,14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 10, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ARGENT MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORP BERRY, HANNAH Appoints: BERRY, KEVIN CAREY, JOLIE MARIE Appoints: CAREY, NANCY CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2022-RP3 Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC FARRELL, LINNEAUS B Appoints: ELLIOTT, HARRY B JR GABLE, CARLYN L Appoints: GABLE, CHARLES M HEBDING, DAVID JAMES Appoints: RICCIOTTI-HEBDING, BREANNA DENISE LANGLEY, KENNETH Appoints: ...

