Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded November 15,16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 15, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY HAZEN, JAMES W Appoints: NEVE, DAVID W LMAT LEGAL TITLE TRUST 2014-RPL1 Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: NEWREZ LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded November 16, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: CITI RESIDENTIAL LENDING INC BUBAKER, AZIZ H Appoints: SHAIBI, JAMIL M CHIMERA RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE ...

