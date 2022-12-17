Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded November 9, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded November 9, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 9, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: OCWEN FEDERAL BANK FSB HURZYNIEC, HELEN B Appoints: JURZYNIEC, EDWARD J JAMES B NUTTER AND COMPANY Appoints: VANTAGE POINT TITLE, INC JURZYNIEC, ADAM J Appoints: JURZYNIEC, EDWARD J NASCA, FRANCES Appoints: NASCA, JOSEPH PIMENTEL, MAYRA Appoints: MINLLETY, MICHELLE SMITH, MARY LOU D Appoints: SMITH, DIXON C SPALLINA, PETER Appoints: TANZA, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo