Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Court access portal established

Court access portal established

Remote viewing possible in all 62 counties

By: Bennett Loudon December 19, 2022 0

As a result of the benefits achieved from remote access during the COVID-19 pandemic, New York State Court System officials have decided to continue to provide remote capabilities for certain proceedings when an in-person appearance is not required.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo