Fourth Department – Grand larceny: People v. Fulton

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Grand larceny Intent – Accomplice – Best evidence –Lost video People v. Fulton KA 18-00564 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of grand larceny. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the evidence was legally sufficient to establish that the defendant acted in concert ...

