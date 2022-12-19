Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Hemingway

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Adverse position – Inaccurate information People v. Hemingway KA 21-00506 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant was previously convicted of criminal sexual act. The judgment was reversed as the court failed to advise the defendant that his sentence would include a period of post-release supervision. ...

