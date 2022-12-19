Monroe County, NY deeds recorded December 9, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 9, 2022        64 14420 AVOLIN, BETTY J et al to AVOLIN, JOHN R et al Property Address: 5557 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12756 Page: 0258 Tax Account: 098.01-1-7.2 Full Sale Price: $0.00 FOLEY, DEBBRA LEE et ano to ROBINSON, MARK D Property Address: 16 DEBBIE LANE, BROCKPORT NY ...

