Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded November 17,18, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded November 17,18, 2022

December 19, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 17, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED A MELODY LASH COLLECTION 166 WHITTINGTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 MCFADDEN, DEAVION 171 MERRICK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - AFFORDABLE WHEELZ 3870 LAKE AVENUE APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14612 CIACCIA, KRISTINA 3870 LAKE AVENUE APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - ALL AMERICAN PLOW RESIDENTIAL AND ...

