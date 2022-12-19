Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded November 16,17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded November 16, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ARNONE, JORDAN 45 KIRSTEN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: CHILI COMMONS et ano Attorney: STEPHEN J LAPP ESQ Amount: $7,300.80 BLAIR, FRANK et ano 7832 W CAVALIER DRIVE, GLENDALE AZ 85303 Favor: HONEST FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ Amount: $39,325.17 CAREY, THEODORE 379 RAINES PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: CAREY, KIMBERLY et ano Attorney: ...

