Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded November 16,17 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November  16, 2022 LIEN RELEASE CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION Favor: HENDERSON, MARY C 64 OAK MILLS CROSSING, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 Liens Filed Recorded November  17, 2022 LIEN RELEASE WASNOCK, MARGARET Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 119 POMONA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 LIEN SATISFIED LOBENE, JANET Favor: WELLINGTON HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 13 CHEVIOT LANE, CHILI NY LOBENE, JANET Favor: WELLINGTON HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION ...

