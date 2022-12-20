Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded December 9, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 9, 2022       62 NOT PROVIDED CONNER, CANDACE A & CONNER, TERRELL B Property Address: 299 WHITNEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: DYS, JAMES M Amount: $115,000.00 GREATER ROCHESTER ORGANIZATION OF WHOLESALERS INC Property Address: 18 SULLIVAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: SANTIAGO, DAVID Amount: $32,500.00 HELIO HEALTH, INC Property Address: 108-160 MT HOPE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ...

