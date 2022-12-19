Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded November 17,18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 17, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY WILLIAMS, LINDA L Appoints: BECHARD, SANDRA L Powers of Attorney Recorded November 18, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHAMPION, LINDA B Appoints: CHAMPION, GREGORY M DENEEN, THOMAS B Appoints: DENEEN, FRANCES S GOVERTS, MARY ELLEN Appoints: COLLETTE, HEATHER ...

