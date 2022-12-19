Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New law adds liquor to off-premises menu for smaller caterers

New law adds liquor to off-premises menu for smaller caterers

By: Kevin Oklobzija December 19, 2022 0

A new law in New York will allow eligible catering firms to serve liquor at off-site events such as weddings, banquets or other functions. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law legislation that allows caterers without their own large facilities to be licensed to serve liquor where the event is taking place. Many catering businesses throughout the state ...

