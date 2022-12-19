Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit Delayed cargo Human remains – Montreal Convention Badar v. Swissport USA Inc.

Second Circuit Delayed cargo Human remains – Montreal Convention Badar v. Swissport USA Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Delayed cargo Human remains – Montreal Convention Badar v. Swissport USA Inc. 21-1669 Judges Jacobs, Bianco, and Menashi Background: Pakistani International Airlines failed to transport the body of Nauman Badar to Pakistan for burial due to a miscommunication by employees of the defendant. The family members commenced an action in New York ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo