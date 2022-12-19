Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / public records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of December 19, 2022

Upcoming Foreclosures as of December 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2022 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 648 Maple St Rochester 14614 1/3/2023 12:00 AM N/A 0 222 Earl St Rochester 14614 1/4/2023 10:00 AM Margolin, Weinreb &amp; Nierer, LLP ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo