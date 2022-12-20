Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Apartment complex owner suing firm hired to manage property

Apartment complex owner suing firm hired to manage property

By: Kevin Oklobzija December 20, 2022 0

The owner of a South Wedge neighborhood apartment complex is suing a third-party property management firm, claiming misappropriation of funds.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo