Fourth Department – Attorney’s fees: Hoganwillig v. Swormville Fire Co. Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attorney’s fees Advocate-witness rule – Disqualification Hoganwillig v. Swormville Fire Co. Inc. CA 21-00765 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover payment for legal services provided to the defendant. The defendant counterclaimed that the retainer agreements were unenforceable and that the plaintiff forfeited legal ...

