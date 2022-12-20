Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Disclosure: Merchants Preferred Insurance Co. v. Campbell

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Disclosure Insurance company claim file – Anticipation of litigation Merchants Preferred Insurance Co. v. Campbell CA 22-00245 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant was injured in an automobile when her vehicle collided with a vehicle covered by a policy of insurance issued by the plaintiff. After the defendant ...

