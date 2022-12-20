Monroe County, NY deeds recorded December 12, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 12, 2022        85 NOT PROVIDED SOUTH CLINTON VILLAGE LLC et al to SOUTH CLINTON VILLAGE LLC et al Property Address: 896-902 SOUTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12757 Page: 0246 Tax Account: 121.73-2-17.001 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 KOZLYUK, OLGA to ITTERMAN, DAVID E Property Address: 5717 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT ...

