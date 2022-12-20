Second Circuit – Sentencing appeal: United States v. Rakhmatov

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing appeal Appeal waiver United States v. Rakhmatov 21-151(L) Judges Livingston, Kearse, and Walker Background: The defendant appealed from the sentence imposed following his plea to conspiring to support a terrorist group. Ruling: The Second Circuit dismissed the appeal. The court held that his Rule 35(a) motion is barred by the appeal waiver ...

