Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Split Court of Appeals reverses persistent felon ruling

Split Court of Appeals reverses persistent felon ruling

Sentence hinged on undocumented jail time

By: Bennett Loudon December 20, 2022 0

In a split decision, New York state’s highest court reversed an Appellate Division decision on sentencing a repeat offender.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo