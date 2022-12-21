Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Foreclosure: MTGLQ Investors LP v. Zaveri, et al.

Fourth Department – Foreclosure: MTGLQ Investors LP v. Zaveri, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Foreclosure Vacate dismissal – Appeal – Time-barred MTGLQ Investors LP v. Zaveri, et al. CA 21-01222 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The plaintiff appealed from an order dismissing its complaint against the defendant as time-barred. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the dismissal of a prior action ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo