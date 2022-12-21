Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Freedom of Information Law: NY Civil Liberties Union v. City of Rochester

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Freedom of Information Law Disciplinary records – Personal privacy exemption NY Civil Liberties Union v. City of Rochester CA 21-01191 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to compel the respondents to disclose certain disciplinary records pursuant to the Freedom of Information Law. ...

