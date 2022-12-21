Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Man gets parole after retrial conviction in 1995 killing

By: The Associated Press JENNIFER PELTZ December 21, 2022 0

A New York man who was recently retried and convicted for a second time in a 1995 killing is set to get out of prison on parole as soon as next month. The Parole Board decided this month to release Eliseo DeLeon as early as Jan. 19, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said ...

