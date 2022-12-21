Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Prison inmate gets $150K for beating

Two guard filed false misbehavior report

By: Bennett Loudon December 21, 2022 0

A federal court jury has awarded a prison inmate $150,000 in damages after he was beaten by jail guards.

