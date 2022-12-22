Fourth Department – Child custody: Matter of Briana S.

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
December 22, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Adjournment – Parent’s incarceration Matter of Briana S. CAF 21-00074 Appealed from Family Court, Genesee County Background: The respondent parents appealed from orders that terminated their parental rights on the grounds of permanent neglect. They argue, inter alia, that court abused its discretion in denying his attorney’s request for ...

