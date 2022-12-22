Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fraudster gets 20-plus years

Fraudster gets 20-plus years

Judge orders $106 million in restitution

By: Bennett Loudon December 22, 2022 0

A former Rochester man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for a wide-raging fraud scheme.

