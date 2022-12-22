Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded December 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 13, 2022        81 NOT PROVIDED KONOVALCHUK, GALINA et ano to GUARINO, RONALD R II et ano Property Address: 344 LONG POND ROAD, GREECE NY Liber: 12757 Page: 0360 Tax Account: 034.03-4-5 Full Sale Price: $250,000.00 LEBEAU, RITA A to ROURKE, ASHLEY et al Property Address: 41 OLD STONE LANE, GREECE ...

